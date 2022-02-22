UK To Replace EU Competition Law Exemptions

By J. Edward Moreno (February 22, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom is working to replace its European Union rules regarding certain exemptions from competition law for agreements between producers, distributors and retailers with its own U.K.-specific rules meant to avoid imposing "unnecessary burdens" on companies. The U.K. government announced the move Monday, which it said it aimed at promoting so-called vertical agreements or agreements between companies at different levels of the supply chain, such as farmers and grocers. The rules, which are set to expire in May, are one of a handful of EU rules still in place in the U.K. since it left the bloc effectively in 2021....

