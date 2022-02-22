UK Freezes Assets of 5 Russian Banks Over Ukraine

By Najiyya Budaly (February 22, 2022, 1:57 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government froze the assets of five Russian banks and three individuals on Tuesday in what it called a first wave of sanctions after Russian forces entered breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Britain said it has frozen the funds of the individuals and banks for being "involved in destabilizing Ukraine," where servicemen are pictured conducting live-fire exercises. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) HM Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said that it has frozen the funds of the individuals and banks for being "involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine."...

