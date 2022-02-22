Fintech Bosses Call On UK For Regulatory Refit

By Najiyya Budaly (February 22, 2022, 12:49 PM GMT) -- Bosses from more than 70 financial technology companies in Britain have called on the government to revamp the U.K.'s regulatory rulebook to encourage innovation in the sector, a year after a review promised to help the country stay competitive in the sector. Chief executives from companies including Monzo Bank, Starling Bank and Klarna — which offers buy-now, pay-later products — said in an open letter published on Monday that the government, regulators and industry should "work together to establish an environment in the U.K. that is even more supportive of, and conducive to, innovation in financial services." The government concluded an independent review designed...

