Eversheds Guides Farming Mutual On £11M Staff Pension Deal

By Irene Madongo (February 22, 2022, 2:28 PM GMT) -- The retirement plan of the Cornish Mutual Assurance Company Ltd. has agreed to offload its liabilities to Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd in a buyout pegged at approximately £11 million ($15 million), the pensions risk transfer business said on Tuesday. The deal secures the benefits of more than 70 members of the pension scheme, which is an existing client of the Legal & General Group. "As a result of strong and professional collaboration, the buyout was efficiently transacted when favorable pricing arose," Julian Hobday, director at Legal & General Retirement Institutional, said. "We look forward to welcoming our new policyholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS