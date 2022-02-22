HSBC Plans Slashing Oil, Gas Emissions To IEA Target

By Irene Madongo (February 22, 2022, 6:46 PM GMT) -- HSBC on Tuesday announced plans to cut back on carbon emissions linked to its lending in the oil and gas sector as it looks to match up to global net zero targets. The banking giant said it aims to reduce emissions associated with loans made to clients in the oil and gas industry by 34%, saying its green targets are in line with the International Energy Agency's pathway to "net zero emissions by 2050" scenario, which is calculated to limit global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius. The International Energy Agency is a global body whose work includes advising on developing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS