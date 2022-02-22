Courts Can Block Warrants To Guarantee Fair Trial, ECJ Says

By Silvia Martelli (February 22, 2022, 5:04 PM GMT) -- A European Union country can refuse to execute a European arrest warrant issued by another member state only if it has substantial reasons for believing that the individual would not receive fair trial if he surrendered, the EU's top court ruled Tuesday. The European Court of Justice said that the judicial authority being asked to surrender a person can refuse if it has evidence that the country that issued the warrant has an insufficiently independent judicial system. But it can do so only after carefully verifying that the right to fair trial in the issuing country is likely to be violated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS