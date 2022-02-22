Tilton Claims Trimmed Amid Secrecy Disputes In Del. Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (February 22, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge pruned on Tuesday a reported $873 million in claims filed by interests of distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton's "Patriarch" entities against bankrupt Zohar funds and related parties, citing potential violations of mediation confidentiality rules. Judge Karen B. Owens, ruling from the bench during a videoconference hearing, pointed to "explicitly and consistently acknowledged" links between claims filed by Tilton parties and mediated talks between the Zohar funds and Tilton, including confidential global settlement discussions. "The Patriarch stakeholders have not carried the heavy burden necessary to obtain an exception to our local rules" calling for absolute confidentiality of mediation...

