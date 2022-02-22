Davis Polk Beats Milbank's Raises For Senior Associates

By Sarah Martinson (February 22, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is paying midlevel and senior associates between $8,500 and $11,500 more than Milbank LLP, which raised its associate salary scale in January, while two California-based firms will match Milbank's pay scale, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. Davis Polk's new associate pay scale ranges from $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $396,500 for the class of 2014 or earlier, according to an internal memo confirmed by Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. Milbank kicked off the latest associate pay raise wave in January, announcing that it was increasing associate salaries by $10,000 for junior classes and $20,000 for its...

