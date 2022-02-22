Judge OKs Releases In Sequential Brands Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (February 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved former Jessica Simpson fashion line owner Sequential Brands Group Inc.'s Chapter 11 liquidating plan, overriding arguments by the U.S. Trustee that the plan included overly broad and involuntarily legal releases. Following a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said the releases were "narrow in scope" and the releasing parties both had the opportunity to object and would receive a substantial benefit by getting a release of any claims Sequential might have against them. Sequential sought Chapter 11 protection in August 2021 with about $425 million in secured debt, saying the COVID-19 pandemic had...

