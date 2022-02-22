Orrick Adds Life Sciences Atty From Morgan Lewis

By Jack Rodgers (February 22, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added a corporate attorney with a range of experience in the life sciences and technology sectors to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Tony Chan joins Orrick from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he spent nearly four years in several leadership roles, according to his LinkedIn profile. That included working as a chairman of the firm's pharmaceutical working group and co-chairing the firm's Asian Affinity Network. Chan additionally led the firm's D.C. corporate and business transactions group, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Orrick, Chan will advise clients in the life sciences and...

