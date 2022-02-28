Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 28, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Last week, Delaware's Chancery Court greenlighted a record-setting settlement with Boeing directors, shunned a call to fund an entrenched Aerojet boardroom split and snuffed out a new flame of litigation as Lee Enterprises continued to fend off a hostile takeover by Alden Global Capital. In case you missed any of it, here's a recap of recent news out of Delaware's Chancery Court. Top News Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn approved a landmark $237.5 million settlement for Boeing Co. stockholders who sued over leadership and safety failures behind two catastrophic 737 Max jetliner crashes in 2018 and 2019, "by far" the largest...

