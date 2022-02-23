Va. Medical Center's Virus Coverage Suit Survives

By Ben Zigterman (February 23, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- A Virginia medical center's COVID-19 coverage suit against a Zurich unit can continue on a provision that doesn't require physical loss or damage, a federal judge said Tuesday in an opinion that also dismissed claims under two other provisions. The Danville Regional Medical Center won't be able to get coverage under the biocontamination and decontamination provisions in its policy with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Thomas T. Cullen said, as the provisions both require a "change to the nature" of the covered property. "The COVID-19 virus does not and cannot cause such damage," he wrote. "Likewise, the...

