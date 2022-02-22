Advocacy Group Criticizes Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill IP Bids

By Adam Lidgett (February 22, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen says that it's concerned with dozens of Pfizer's new patent applications for a key component of its at-home oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid. In a Friday statement, Public Citizen said that Pfizer has filed, or intends to file, patent applications across the globe related to Paxlovid pills, the company's at-home treatment for individuals who contract COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms. Public Citizen's Access to Medicines Program research leader Burcu Kilic said in a statement that the applications showed Pfizer was trying to build what she called a "patent wall" that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS