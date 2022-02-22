UnitedHealth And Change Say Time's Up For DOJ Deal Review

By Matthew Perlman (February 22, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare have told the U.S. Department of Justice they intend to close their $13.8 billion deal now that a timing agreement for the merger review has expired. Change said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the companies have given enforcers 10 days' notice for their plans to close the deal following the Feb. 22 expiration of a timing agreement they struck with the DOJ. A representative for Change said in a statement that the companies gave enforcers notice on Feb. 17 and that the...

