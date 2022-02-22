Swiss OK Extradition Of German Cum-Ex Lawyer, Officials Say

By Todd Buell (February 22, 2022, 12:19 PM EST) -- Swiss authorities are permitting a lawyer accused of generating improper tax refunds on dividends from stock trades — a fraud known as cum-ex — to be extradited to Germany, the Justice Ministry of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said Tuesday. German officials say Switzerland has agreed to extradite Hanno Berger to face trial in multiple cum-ex fraud cases. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A spokeswoman for the ministry confirmed to Law360 that Switzerland's ministry of justice had given its permission for the extradition of the defendant, Hanno Berger. She said it wasn't yet clear when Berger would be extradited but that it would likely...

