Civil Rights Atty Nominated For Colo. Court Seat Worth $3.5M

By Christopher Cole (February 22, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Denver civil rights lawyer who faces solid Republican opposition to her appointment as a federal judge in Colorado has reported net worth of more than $3.5 million in congressional financial disclosures. Charlotte N. Sweeney, founding partner of Sweeney & Bechtold LLC, filed the required paperwork with the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, just before President Joe Biden selected her for the District of Colorado. Committee staff recently provided the report to Law360. Sweeney failed to win a favorable report from the committee in January, when a tie delayed her confirmation process. Sweeney's reported assets totaled almost $4.46 million, with the...

