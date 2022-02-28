Flora Growth Boosts US Presence With $30M JustCBD Buy

By Benjamin Horney (February 28, 2022, 8:02 AM EST) -- Canadian cannabis products developer Flora Growth has agreed to buy CBD products maker JustCBD for a total of about $30 million, the companies said Monday, in a move that continues the buyer's push into the U.S. market. The agreement calls for Flora Growth Corp. to acquire Just Brands LLC and High Roller Private Label LLC for $16 million in cash and 9.5 million privately issued Flora common shares, equal to a total transaction value of about $30 million, according to a statement. Together, Just Brands and High Roller founded JustCBD in 2017. The company has a manufacturing facility and distribution center...

