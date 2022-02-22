Importer Nabs Tariff Classification Win For Medical Packaging

By Max Jaeger (February 22, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- The federal government mistakenly applied tariffs meant for "fancy," "decorative" foil products to medical packaging bearing "essential information," a judge ruled Tuesday, siding with a Swiss manufacturer. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Gary S. Katzmann's ruling spared Amcor Flexibles Kreuzlingen AG a 3.7% tariff on Formpack — a type of blister packaging like that commonly found in cold medication — that entered the U.S. between 2011 and 2013. "The court finds it self-evident that the products are not 'decorated' because their printed component is intended to convey essential information, not to ornament the foil," Judge Katzmann wrote. He found unpersuasive the government's arguments...

