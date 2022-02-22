Justices Formally Reject Bid To Stop Handover Of Jan. 6 Docs

By James Arkin (February 22, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up former President Donald Trump's case attempting to block the disclosure of White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lawyers for Trump late last year filed both the petition for writ of certiorari and an emergency application to keep the records secret while the justices considered the matter. The decision not to grant certiorari comes a month after the justices also declined Trump's emergency bid to block the sharing of the records, allowing the committee to begin accessing documents it was seeking...

