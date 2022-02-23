AIG Unit Must Cover Pollution Cleanup Costs, Metal Co. Says

By Hope Patti (February 23, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- An alloy production company told a Kentucky federal judge that an AIG unit wrongfully denied coverage of pollution-related cleanup costs that the insurer had previously agreed to, saying the insurer should be responsible for the unreimbursed costs for acting in bad faith and breaching its policy obligations. CC Metals and Alloys, or CCMA, is seeking a declaration that it is entitled to coverage from American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. and its successor-in-interest Fortitude Reinsurance Co. Ltd. for its claims and losses, according to a new complaint filed Tuesday. The company's coverage dispute with the AIG unit, also known as AIG Specialty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS