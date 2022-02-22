FDA Urged To Rethink CBD Status In New Trade Org. Petition

By Sam Reisman (February 22, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- A trade organization representing the "natural" consumer goods industry filed a citizen's petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, asking the agency to reconsider its position regarding hemp-derived CBD. The Natural Products Association asked the agency to either redefine CBD as a dietary supplement, take more product-specific enforcement actions or advise the Secretary of Health and Human Services to amend regulations making it lawful to put CBD in consumable products. "CBD and hemp products are being subjected to a different standard than other dietary ingredients or supplements," the petition said. "In fact, supplements containing CBD are being subjected...

