Plastics Producer To Pay $3.35M To Settle Emissions Claims

By Clark Mindock (February 23, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- Industrial plastics manufacturer Firestone Polymers LLC will pay $3.35 million in civil penalties and install emissions controls at its Louisiana plant to settle Clean Air Act allegations, according to a consent decree approved by a federal court. The settlement approved Tuesday requires Firestone to install equipment controls to reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants and to fund ambient air monitoring system upgrades at its facility in Sulfur, Louisiana, about 200 miles west of New Orleans. In response to the settlement approval, the U.S. government and the state of Louisiana praised the decision, and described the result as a win for nearby...

