Husch Blackwell Adds DC White Collar Partner In Hiring Spree

By Justin Wise (February 24, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- Husch Blackwell LLP on Thursday continued its effort to stake out a stronger position in the white collar space, adding a former Smith Pachter McWhorter PLC partner who once served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia. The hiring of Cormac Connor as a partner in Husch Blackwell's D.C. office follows a 2021 in which the firm added eight attorneys and five partners to its white collar bench, including three who served as U.S. attorneys during the Trump administration. Jeff Jensen, the former U.S. attorney of Missouri's Eastern District, joined in January 2021 as the head of the...

