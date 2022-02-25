Morgan Lewis M&A Atty Moves Practice To Holland & Knight

By James Boyle (February 25, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- An attorney who practiced at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP for more than 15 years recently moved his investment practice to Holland & Knight LLP's Philadelphia office after seeing his new firm's recent growth in the transactional space. Colby Smith joined Holland & Knight last week as a partner in the firm's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice. Smith told Law360 Pulse on Friday that he's known many people on Holland & Knight's core Philadelphia team for a while, having encountered them on several deals. When they approached him about moving his practice, they had a "compelling discussion," he said....

