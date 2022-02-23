MoneyGram GC Seeing Digital Adoption Wave

By Elise Hansen (February 23, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Top-of-mind trends at payments company MoneyGram include digital transformation and blockchain technology, general counsel Robert Villaseñor told Law360 in a conversation shortly after MoneyGram announced a $1.8 billion go-private deal with Madison Dearborn Partners. Villaseñor joined MoneyGram International Inc. in mid-2018 and took on the general counsel role in the fall of 2019. He's helped the company emerge from a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its anti-money laundering practices, as well as ink partnerships for pilot programs involving blockchain technology. Last week, MoneyGram announced the $1.8 billion deal to be acquired by Madison Dearborn, a transaction...

