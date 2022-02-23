Gov't Urged To Increase Workplace Pension Contributions

By Martin Croucher (February 23, 2022, 4:23 PM GMT) -- The government should ensure that workplace pension contributions increase over the next decade to ensure that Britons have sufficient income in retirement, experts told MPs on Wednesday. Nigel Peaple, director of policy at the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association trade group, said that the minimum contribution to pensions through automatic enrollment regulations should rise from the current rate of 8% to 12% by the early 2030s. He added that just 3% of people now saving into defined contribution pension plans were likely to have enough money put aside to support their financial needs in retirement. Peaple was speaking to the parliamentary...

