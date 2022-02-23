Gov't Urged To Tackle Pensions Advice To Fix Savings Gap

By Martin Croucher (February 23, 2022, 1:17 PM GMT) -- The government must expand the take-up of official pension guidance and other forms of financial advice, a think tank warned on Wednesday, if it is to close an estimated £132 billion ($180 billion) long-term savings shortfall. The Social Market Foundation said that 20% of people aged between 50 and 64 have spoken to a financial adviser. But just 14% of those in the same age range have used the government's Pension Wise service, which offers free guidance on retirement savings. The think tank said the lack of professional advice is causing a growing gap between expectation and reality in understanding the...

