Investors Lost £35M In Brazil Forest Fraud, SFO Tells Jury

By Joanne Faulkner (February 23, 2022, 6:15 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors told a jury Wednesday that two former directors of an ethical investment scheme deceived investors out of £35 million ($47.4 million) through the promotion of a Brazilian forestry scheme, kicking off a fraud trial against the executives. Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers, former directors of Global Forestry Investments, conspired to deceive 2,000 investors out of their savings between 2010 and 2015 through false and misleading statements, the Serious Fraud Office alleged on the first day of the trial at Southwark Crown Court. Prosecutor Amanda Pinto QC told the jury the two men "said and wrote things" to investors that were...

