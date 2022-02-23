4 Firms Illustrate How COVID Has Reshaped The Law Office

By Cara Bayles (February 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- In the two years since the coronavirus first hit the U.S., white collar workers' relationship to the office has forever changed. Attorneys are no exception. By late March 2020, most states had implemented stay-at-home orders, requiring nonessential workers to work remotely. Law firms proved nimble in shifting to telework, but that in turn raised questions about the role of the brick-and-mortar office. That reckoning brought with it philosophical questions about the future of office life. Is it better for firms to expand or shrink their footprint? To stay put or move? With lingering health concerns, do architects emphasize communal spaces or...

