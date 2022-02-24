Seed Co. Wants Payback After Ethanol Co. Ditched Neb. Site

By Mike Curley (February 24, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Syngenta Seeds LLC is suing a group of companies it says abandoned an ethanol production site last winter, leaving behind lagoons overfilled with wastewater and cow manure, and a frozen pipe that burst, causing a spill that Syngenta and other seed companies had to clean up. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Syngenta alleges that despite written contracts and orders from state environmental agencies, AltEn LLC, which owned the facility in Mead, Nebraska, as well as Mead Cattle Co. LLC and Green Disposal Mead LLC, failed to address the spill or the overfilled lagoons, and instead are busy selling off assets without...

