Tax On Gov't Services Allowed, India's Top Court Rules

By David Hansen (February 23, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday narrowly interpreted statutory law to determine that revenue officials could tax government organizations for services that they provided that were not specifically tax-exempt. The services provided, which included renting and allotting land and shops for traders, were optional, not mandatory, duties of the government committees involved, the court ruled. Only mandatory duties are exempt from taxation, according to the court. The dispute was brought by various committees in the Indian state of Rajasthan formed to carry out the Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961, according to the decision. The committees collected rents for land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS