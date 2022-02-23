Del. Judge Says No Break For Insurer On $5M Settlement Error

By Josh Liberatore (February 23, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- An insurance company that accidentally inflated one of its policy limits by $5 million failed to convince a Delaware state court to slash that extra liability from its settlement with a health care company, with a judge saying the insurer should have been more attentive to terms of the agreement. In an opinion released Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis said that Steadfast Insurance Co. must abide by the finalized term sheet of its indemnification settlement with Community Health Systems Inc., which identified its aggregate policy limit as $20 million. Steadfast had argued that it clearly meant to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS