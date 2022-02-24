Cohen & Gresser Hires Financial Crime QC Andrew Mitchell

By Irene Madongo (February 24, 2022, 12:05 PM GMT) -- Cohen & Gresser has appointed Andrew Mitchell QC to its white collar defense and regulation practice as of counsel as the firm seeks to bolster its financial crime work. Mitchell worked most recently at 33 Chancery Lane, the barristers' chambers with whom he will continue to have a relationship, Cohen & Gresser said. The barrister is currently acting in a corruption case in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Mitchell joins the firm after the recent hiring of David Green, former director of the Serious Fraud Office. Mitchell will work with Cohen & Gresser's international offices to support clients in civil and criminal matters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS