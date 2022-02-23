HSBC Says CFTC Probing Biz Chats On Unapproved Services

By Jon Hill (February 23, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- HSBC Holdings PLC told investors on Tuesday that it is facing scrutiny from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission tied to concerns about business discussions potentially taking place outside official channels. The British banking giant said the CFTC is investigating "the use of non-HSBC approved messaging platforms for business communications," listing it as one of a number of ongoing regulatory probes to which HSBC and its affiliates are subject. The disclosure, which did not elaborate on the timing or possible outcome of the CFTC's inquiry, came in a note accompanying annual financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS