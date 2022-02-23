Trade Org Urges Gov't Action On Hemp-Derived Intoxicants

By Sam Reisman (February 23, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- A leading hemp industry trade group on Wednesday said it was "deeply troubled" by a trend of hemp-derived products being marketed for their intoxicating qualities, saying this activity clearly belies the intention of the 2018 federal Farm Bill that legalized the crop. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable called on federal and state regulators to crack down on retailers and manufacturers that hawk hemp-derived psychoactive products purporting to be federally legal, saying these wares damage the reform efforts meant to help the nascent industry. "These marketing campaigns undermine our advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill to secure important industry objectives such as regulating CBD...

