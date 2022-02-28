Burr & Forman Expands IP Team With New Partner In NC

By Emma Cueto (February 28, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Southeast regional firm Burr & Forman LLP has added a North Carolina intellectual property attorney from Womble Bond Dickinson LLP with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a focus on patents. In an announcement last week, the firm said that Andrew Spence, who joins the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina, office, is the fifth partner with an engineering background in the firm's intellectual property practice. Spence told Law360 that the firm's deep bench was a major draw for him. "Especially in the electronics [and] computer space, it's always difficult to get a collective group of attorneys because of the … small...

