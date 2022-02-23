Energy Cos. Can't Dodge Climate Claims In Hawaii State Court

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 23, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Hawaii state court on Tuesday rejected a group of energy companies' motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging they knew for decades about the negative impacts of their products on climate change but swept the information under the rug for the sake of profits. In an order filed Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree denied an attempt by energy companies including Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and others to toss a lawsuit accusing them of concealing information about fossil fuel emissions, resulting in damages including flooding and rising sea levels. The judge sided with the city and county of Honolulu, ruling that,...

