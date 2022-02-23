Trial Penalty Or Lack Of Remorse? 'Varsity Blues' Stirs Debate

By Chris Villani (February 23, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- The only two parents convicted at trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case have received the stiffest sentences, reinvigorating an age-old debate over whether defendants are unfairly penalized for resisting what one former judge called the "rush to the courthouse to fall on your sword." U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced private equity executive John Wilson to 15 months in prison and said onetime casino boss Gamal Abdelaziz should spend 12 months behind bars after a jury convicted them of paying huge bribes to guarantee their children's admission to top universities. Both terms eclipse the longest sentence for a...

