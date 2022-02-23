NM Justices Turn Down Petition, Let Medical Pot Stay Untaxed

By Katryna Perera (February 23, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- New Mexico's Supreme Court tossed out on Wednesday an appeal it previously said it would hear over the taxation of medical pot purchases, keeping intact a lower court ruling that such purchases are not subject to the state's gross receipts tax. According to a published order, the state high court was set to hear oral arguments on Feb. 28 but changed course after reviewing the parties' petitions and briefings, saying the writ of certiorari was "improvidently granted." The justices did not elaborate on their reasons for rejecting the case. The New Mexico Court of Appeals had previously ruled in January 2020...

