BigLaw Heavyweights Follow Davis Polk's Lead On Raises

By Aebra Coe (February 23, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- As of Wednesday, more law firms have jumped on board with associate pay raises following a move to ante up the scale by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP a day earlier, including Kirkland, Cleary, Debevoise, McDermott, Ropes & Gray, Simpson Thacher, Dechert and Paul Weiss. After many large law firms implemented raises for associates in 2021, Milbank LLP kicked off a second round of raises for the industry in the span of two years this January, increasing associate salaries by $10,000 for junior classes and $20,000 for midlevel and senior associates. A number of other law firms followed in the footsteps...

