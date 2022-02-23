NY Prosecutors Leading Criminal Probe Into Trump Resign

By Khorri Atkinson (February 23, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Two prosecutors with lead roles in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into former President Donald J. Trump and his business practices suddenly resigned on Wednesday, the district attorney's office confirmed to Law360. Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who started the probe under Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., who declined last year to seek reelection. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who had prominent roles in the office's investigation of former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. (AP...

