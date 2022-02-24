Union Says Can Maker Flouts Arbitrator's Back Pay Order

By Caleb Drickey (February 24, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- A United Steelworkers local has accused aluminum can manufacturer Ardagh Metal Packaging USA Corp. of ignoring an arbitrator's order to provide back pay to a wrongfully fired employee. In an amended complaint filed in North Carolina federal court Wednesday, USW Local 8498 argued Ardagh violated a collective bargaining agreement, the Labor Management Relations Act and the Federal Arbitration Act by ignoring an order to provide back pay to a worker whose firing was reversed by an arbitrator. "Ardagh has no legal justification for failing to comply" with the arbitrator's award, the union said. The dispute stems from the February 2020 termination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS