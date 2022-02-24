Pension Plans Told To Step Up Climate 'Stewardship' Role

By Martin Croucher (February 24, 2022, 2:42 PM GMT) -- Pension schemes should ensure the companies they are planning to invest in are properly following reporting rules on dealing with climate change, a trade body has warned as it published a guide on the stewardship responsibilities of trustees. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said on Wednesday that trustees have a responsibility to engage with the companies they work with under guidelines set out by a taskforce that seeks to improve climate-related financial disclosures before they hold annual general meetings. The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, was established by the Financial Stability Board, a global body. The largest U.K. pension schemes have...

