Europe Storms To Make €5B Dent In Insurance Profits

By Martin Croucher (February 24, 2022, 3:51 PM GMT) -- Insurers could face a €5 billion ($5.6 billion) bill from windstorms that have swept the U.K. and northern Europe over the past week, according to Fitch Ratings. However, the ratings agency said that the financial loss caused by storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin would be unlikely to prove a major problem on balance sheets for most insurers. The three successive windstorms swept across northern Europe last week, killing at least 14 people and leaving millions without power. Fitch said that most of the insured losses from the storms would probably be covered by reinsurance, with insurers only footing the bill directly...

