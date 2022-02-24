Gov't Expands Dormant Asset Scheme With £880M Injection

By Martin Croucher (February 24, 2022, 4:02 PM GMT) -- The government said it would be able to raise an additional £880 million ($1.2 billion) for charitable causes under new rules announced on Thursday that will expand a scheme for dormant assets to encompass the insurance, pensions and wealth management industries. Widening the 2008 Dormant Asset Act would help "level up opportunities for young people and communities," the Department for Media, Culture and Sport said. The government defines dormant assets as financial products, such as cash left in a bank account, that have not been touched for many years and where the financial provider has not been able to reunite the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS