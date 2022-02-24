EU To Freeze Russian Assets, Bar Banks After Ukraine Attacks

By Najiyya Budaly (February 24, 2022, 10:24 AM GMT) -- The European Union said Thursday that it will freeze Russian assets in the bloc and deny banks access to its financial markets after Russian forces escalated a military incursion into Ukraine with strikes against the country's air defenses and border installations. Europe has said it will present "massive and targeted sanctions" against Russia after a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine, pictured. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) The European Commission said it will present a package of "massive and targeted sanctions" against Russia to EU leaders for approval. The measures are intended to weaken Moscow's economic base "and its capacity to...

