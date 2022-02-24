Credit Ratings Firms Urged To Improve Regulatory Reports

By Irene Madongo (February 24, 2022, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has called on credit ratings agencies to improve the notifications they file to regulators, saying that it will conduct spot checks that could include targeted reviews. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that the current standard of regulatory notifications by ratings agencies, such as the identification of errors or breaches of rules, is inconsistent "in terms of timeliness and meaningful content." "Further, we see in some firms a level of reported errors and breaches which may indicate deficiencies of a more serious nature," the regulator said in the Dear CEO letter signed by Edwin Schooling Latter, the...

