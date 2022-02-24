Indian Health Care Biz MediBuddy Lands $125M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (February 24, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- Indian digital health care business MediBuddy announced on Thursday that it raised $125 million in a Series C funding round that included Quadria Capital, Lightrock India and Bessemer Venture Partners. The Bangalore, India-based MediBuddy said in a statement that proceeds from the round will be used for things such as marketing, adding more employees and investing in product development. "With the latest round of funding, we will capitalise on strengthening our network of healthcare service providers and our team while launching new services on the platform," MediBuddy co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in the statement. The company said it provides...

