More Firms Match Davis Polk's Associate Pay Raises

By Sarah Martinson (February 24, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- More law firms, including Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP, O'Melveny & Myers LLP and a California-based boutique, are matching a new associate pay scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP earlier this week, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday. Davis Polk on Tuesday unveiled its new associate pay scale that ranges from $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $396,500 for the class of 2014 or earlier, after Milbank LLP in January kicked off another round of associate salary raises with a slightly lower set of pay increases for more senior associates....

