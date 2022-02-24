Holland & Hart Picks Up IP Team From Perkins Coie

By Emily Lever (February 24, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- Holland & Hart LLP has snagged a 10-person trademark team from Perkins Coie LLP in Colorado in a move that bolsters its bench in a growing practice area and serves as a homecoming for the pair of attorneys leading the group. Former Holland & Hart associates Alex Garcia, who recently headed Perkins Coie's Colorado trademark practice, and Andrew Roppel are returning as partners to their former firm's Boulder office, the firm announced Wednesday. Also joining are partner Craig Beaker, of counsel Sabrina Danielson and Lisa Koenig, associate Julie Kent, and paralegals Olivia de Paz, Giovanna Mazzini, Kristi Murray and Josh Smith,...

